Former Seattle Mariners Legend Rickey Henderson Gets Company in Rare Baseball History
The Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants on July 31, and the outfielder has had a historic stretch with his new team.
Yastrzemski has played 15 games for the Royals, has scored 10 runs and has hit four doubles and four home runs with seven RBIs entering Tuesday. He's slashed .222/.327/.578 with a .905 OPS.
Three of Yastrzemski's home runs have been of the lead-off variety. His third such homer came in Kansas City's game against the Texas Rangers on Monday, which puts him in a rare company not seen since a National Baseball Hall of Famer played with the Seattle Mariners.
According to a post on "X" from OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS), the only player in modern baseball history (1901-present) to hit as many lead-off homers in fewer games with a new team as Yastrzemski has was the late Rickey Henderson with the Seattle Mariners in 2000. Henderson hit three lead-off homers in seven games with Seattle.
Henderson signed with the Mariners after being released by the New York Mets in the 22nd of his 25 seasons in the majors. He was 41-years-old when he got to the Pacific Northwest.
In his lone season with Seattle, Henderson scored 58 runs in 92 games, and hit 13 doubles, two triples and four home runs with 30 RBIs. He stole 31 bases in 40 attempts and slashed .238/.362/.327 with a .689 OPS. The Mariners got to the American League Championship Series, losing to the New York Yankees in six games.
Henderson was a 10-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion (1989, 1993), American League MVP (1990) and holds MLB's all-time records in steals (1,406), runs (2,295) and lead-off home runs (81). He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009 with 94.8% of the vote.
