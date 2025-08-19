Seattle Mariners Receive Positive Injury Update on Key Outfielder
The Seattle Mariners are nearing the end of a rough road trip. Entering Tuesday, the Mariners are 2-5 and have lost two series against the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.
Seattle also dropped the first of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies — a 12-7 loss. As bad as Monday's result was, it had the potential to be a lot worse.
Mariners starting right fielder Dominic Canzone was hit by an 88.2-mph pitch in the left wrist in the top of the seventh inning Monday. After conferring with manager Dan Wilson and trainers, he took his base and remained in the game, but was eventually taken out of the game. Luke Raley took his place for his first action since coming off the injured list on Friday.
Canzone said he underwent X-rays, which came back negative for a potential fracture, according to a post on "X" from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.
Canzone has emerged as a legitimate everyday player for Seattle in the latter half of the season. He played two games with the Mariners in the first two weeks of the season before being optioned to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Canzone was recalled from Triple-A on June 9 and has been an anchor in the bottom third of the order. He's scored 19 runs in 59 games and has hit nine doubles and seven home runs with 20 RBIs. He's slashed .289/.348/.456 with an .804 OPS. His hits (52), batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS would all be single-season career-highs if the season were to end today.
The Mariners will take on the Phillies again at 3:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
