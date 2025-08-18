Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Set to Be Activated Off Injured List
The Seattle Mariners will have a fully healthy starting rotation for the first time this season.
According to a post on "X" from Seattle Times reporter Adam Jude, Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller will be activated off the injured list and start in Game 2 of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
Miller was placed on the injured list June 10 (retroactive to June 7) due to right elbow inflammation related to a bone spur. He's been on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers since Aug. 1. He's made three starts with the Rainiers and has posted a 4.05 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched.
Miller's absence is his second time on the shelf this season due to the same injury. He was on the IL from May 14-31. He received a cortisone shot in his right elbow before he was placed on the IL the first time, and didn't respond well to it. He received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection this time around.
Miller has made 10 starts this season amid his pair of IL stints. He has a 5.73 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched.
Miller's return will mark the first time Seattle's five starting pitchers going into the season have all been healthy at the same time. George Kirby began the year on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and wasn't activated until May 22. Logan Gilbert was on the shelf from April 26-June 16 due to a right flexor strain.
