Seattle Mariners Unable to Quell Philadelphia Phillies' Bats in 12-7 Loss
The Seattle Mariners' bumpy road trip continued in the first of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. The Mariners fell prey to a Phillies lineup that recorded 21 hits en roue to a 12-7 win.
It was the third-straight loss for Seattle. The club fell to 68-58 on the season with the defeat, but stayed within 1.5 games of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and remained tied with the Boston Red Sox for the top AL wild card spot.
"Yeah, tough one tonight," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. " ... Put us in the hole there pretty quickly. ... Our guys jumped back in it, big home run by (second baseman Cole Young), swinging the bat well. .... Guys fought, and we kept fighting at the end. Got to come out tomorrow ready to go."
Seattle fell behind for good as early as the second inning. Philadelphia put up six runs in the frame.
Left fielder Max Kepler hit an RBI single, second baseman Bryson Stott hit an RBI double, shortstop Trea Turner hit a three-run homer to left field and catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a solo home run to left field to cap off the scoring spree.
Realmuto's solo shot marked a very early pull for Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert.
Gilbert's day was done after two innings pitched. He struck out one batter and allowed six earned runs on nine hits (two home runs).
"I think location, just leaving the ball up," Gilbert said after the game. "(The sliders) were another case of leaving it up, just not executing it well. ... (The plan) was the same thing I usually do, just didn't have great execution. ... Sometimes you just have those days."
The Phillies bolstered their lead to 7-0 in the bottom of the sixth before Seattle launched an attempted rally in the top of the seventh. Designated hitter Mitch Garver hit a solo home run and Young hit a three-run homer to cut Philadelphia's lead down to 7-4.
The Phillies got all four runs back in the bottom of the seventh and tacked on another in the eighth.
Turner hit an RBI double, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber hit an RBI single, and Harper hit a two-run homer in the seventh. Turner hit an RBI single in the eighth to bolster Philadelphia's lead to 12-4.
The Mariners had one last push in the in the top of the ninth. Garver hit an RBI single and scored on a groundout hit by Young, and shortstop J.P. Crawford scored on a wild pitch for the eventual final of 12-7.
Seattle will try to bounce back in Game 2 of the series at 3:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Bryce Miller will be activated off the injured list and make his first start for the Mariners since June 6 and Christopher Sanchez will start for the Phillies.
