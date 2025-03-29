Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Involved in Wild And Rare Play
The Seattle Mariners have had mixed results in the first two days of the regular season. They rung in 2025 with a 4-2, come-from-behind win on Opening Day but were shut out 7-0 on Friday. Both games were against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park.
While that was happening, a former Mariners outfielder has had a mixed showing of his own to start the year.
Jarred Kelenic has had eight at-bats for the Atlanta Braves in two games against the San Diego Padres. He's hit .125 (1-for-8). That one hit came on Friday and was a solo home run.
Kelenic was also at the forefront of a confusing play on Friday that definitely gave scorebook keepers a pause while they figured out what happened.
Kelenic struck out swinging on a 2-2 pitch but the ball ricocheted past the catcher. Kelenic was out at first on a 1-3 put out but the runner on second base moved to third. Officially, the play was ruled as a dropped strike 3.
Kelenic played for Seattle from 2021-23 and had a total batting average of .204 with 32 home runs, 109 RBIs and 105 runs in 252 games during those three years in the Pacific Northwest.
The Mariners traded Kelenic, left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales and first baseman Evan White to the Braves on Dec. 3, 2023, in return for right-handed relievers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips. In his first year with Atlanta, Kelenic hit .231 with 15 homers and 45 RBIs in 131 games.
Seattle will face Kelenic and the Braves during a three-game series from Sept. 5-7 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
