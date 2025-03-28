Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Gets Emotional During Contract Press Conference
SEATTLE — The last three days have been eventful for the Seattle Mariners and Platinum Glove-winning catcher Cal Raleigh.
On Wednesday, the Mariners formally announced signing Raleigh to a six-year, $105 million contract that will keep him on the team through at least 2030.
On Thursday, Raleigh and Seattle began 2025 with a 4-2 come-from-behind win against the Athletics. On Friday, before Game 2 of the four-game set against the A's, the team had a news conference for Raleigh's extension that had him, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, general manager Justin Hollander and team owner/chairman John Stanton on the podium.
Assorted media members were in the audience. So were Raleigh's family and most of the pitching staff.
At the end of the 15-minute news conference, Raleigh got emotional and thanked fans, family, teammates and coaches for helping him get to this point.
"I just want to say thank you to all my coaches," Raleigh said in the news conference Friday. "Everybody in the organization — you guys have treated me so well over the past (nine years). This is the only place I've ever known and I'm hoping this will be the only place I ever have to know. So, all the people that have helped me get here — obviously my teammates — thank you very much. It really means a lot. And my family, too. Thank you guys. ... I know it's hard being all the way out in Seattle. But I do love it here. And thank you guys for everything."
There have been a lot of people that have helped Raleigh along his journey to being one of the faces of the Mariners. Most were in attendance Friday. And now, they'll get to watch him continue to help lead the team. For Raleigh and Seattle, that leadership will ideally result in a World Series, which Raleigh reaffirmed was the goal.
The Mariners will play the A's at 6:40 p.m. PT.
