Seattle Mariners Offense Scuffles in Shutout 7-0 Loss vs. Athletics
SEATTLE — One day after they showed impressive fight and late-game heroics in coming away with an Opening Day win, the Seattle Mariners failed to find that same fight in a 7-0 shutout loss against the Athletics on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
Through the first four innings, Seattle struggled to generate any offense. It had just one base runner during that stretch. The Athletics got some runners on in the early portions of the game, but it remained scoreless through four.
The Athletics broke the seal in the top of the fifth courtesy of a two-run home run hit by Brent Rooker. Starting pitcher Luis Castillo's night ended after that inning. He finished with four strikeouts, also allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks. Athletics' starter Jeffrey Springs outdueled Castillo and finished with nine strikeouts in six innings pitched. Springs allowed three hits and walked one batter.
Similar to Thursday, Seattle had the opportunity to respond in the home half of the inning after the A's took the lead. Mitch Garver, Jorge Polanco and Dylan Moore all singled in the bottom of the fifth. Moore's hit had the potential to get the Mariners their first run of the game, but Garver was thrown out at home. Seattle left runners stranded on the corners to end the inning.
"Tough one tonight," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Friday. "I thought (Castillo) gave us five strong. Obviously a chance to win it still there. ... You got to give a little credit to (A's starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs) tonight. I thought he pitched pretty well."
The Athletics added three more scores in the seventh. JJ Bleday and Shea Langeliers had an RBI single apiece and Tyler Soderstrom had an RBI ground-rule double.
The Mariners had another opportunity to get on the board in the bottom of the seventh and left runners stranded on the corners for the second time in the contest.
Max Muncy hit a solo home run to left field in the top of the eighth and former Seattle infielder Luis Urias had a solo home run in the top of the ninth (also to left) for the eventual final of 7-0. Six of the Athletics' seven scores came with two outs.
In a perfect representation of the how the game went for the Mariners, first base umpire Stu Scheurwater ruled Donovan Solano out after he stepped out of the base path to avoid a tag. It was the final out of the game and left pinch-hitter Miles Mastrobuoni stranded.
The first two days of the season were a combination of highs and lows for Seattle. It will have the opportunity to recapture the highs of Opening Day in Game 3 of the four-game series against the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. PT on Saturday.
Bryce Miller will start for the Mariners and Osvaldo Bido will start for the Athletics.
