Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher George Kirby Putting in Offseason Work
The Seattle Mariners starting pitching rotation was arguably the best in the league last season.
The Mariners rotation was the only one in the majors that had four pitchers start 30 or more games. The group also led the major leagues in quality starts. All five pitchers registered sub-3.75 ERAs and one (Logan Gilbert) made his first All-Star game and joined the 200/200 club (200 strikeouts, 200 innings pitched).
The starting pitching was Seattle's undisputed strength in 2024. And barring injuries or unexpected moves, the encore in 2025 is likely to be just as good.
Video was just released of one of the Mariners starting pitchers puttng in some offseason work at Cressey Sports Performance in Florida.
Kirby is viewed as one of the best command pitchers in the league. He has a six-pitch arsenal of a four-seam fastball, slider, sinker, splitter, knuckle-curve and cutter. He generated a whiff rate of over 27% on his four-seamer, slider, sinker and splitter according to Baseball Savant. He had a put-away rate of over 20% on his four-seamer and slider.
Kirby, a 2023 All-Star, had a 3.53 ERA in 2024. He struck out 179 batters in 191 innings pitched across 33 starts. He had a streak of nine consecutive quality starts from June 9-July 26. That streak was the best in the league during that stretch.
Kirby was utilized as the No. 2 starter in the rotation last season behind three-time All-Star Luis Castillo.
Gilbert will likely take over the role as the No. 1 starter in the 2025 rotation. But Kirby will keep his role as the No. 2 or No. 3 pitcher.
Kirby's ability to maintain his form or improve will play a big factor in Seattle's rotation staying one of the league's best this upcoming season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS BACKUP CATCHER CURT CASALI SIGNS WITH BRAVES: The Atlanta Braves signed the 14-year veteran backup catcher to a minor league deal. CLICK HERE
RELIEVER JOSE LECLERC LEAVES TEXAS RANGERS FOR ATHLETICS: Jose Leclerc went cross-country in the American League West and left the Texas Rangers in favor of a one-year, $10 million deal from the Athletics. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTRIGHT BACKUP CATCHER NICK RAPOSO TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA: The former St. Louis Cardinals catcher was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners after the team acquired Miles Mastrobuoni in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.