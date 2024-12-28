Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Returns to Los Angeles Dodgers on 3-Year Deal
The Seattle Mariners are still yet to add substantially to their positions of need as 2025 looms.
At the Mariners' current rate, they'll go into 2025 with needs at first, second and third base. Those are same roster holes they entered the offseason with.
But things haven't been quiet when it comes to former Seattle players.
A little less than a week after former Mariners infielder Carlos Santana agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with the Cleveland Guardians, former Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernandez agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Dec. 27.
The contract included a $23 million signing bonus, $23 million in deferred money and a fourth-year $15 million club option.
ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan was first to report the news.
Hernandez was acquired by the Mariners in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays back on Nov. 16, 2022, and played all of 2023 with Seattle. While in the Pacific Northwest, he hit .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.
The Mariners chose not extend a qualifying offer to Hernandez after the season, and he chose to sign with the Dodgers on a one-year, $23.5 million deal for 2024.
Hernandez was arguably Los Angeles' second-best hitter behind National League MVP Shohei Ohtani during the organization's World Series-winning season in 2024. In his first year with the Dodgers, Hernandez hit .272 with a career-high 33 homers and 99 RBIs. In the playoffs, Hernandez hit .250 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 16 games played.
Hernandez bet on himself with the one-year deal and it paid off. Aside from setting a new career-high in homers, he also was named an All-Star in 2024 and won that year's Home Run Derby on top of helping lead Los Angeles to its second World Series championship in five years.
Hernandez will be almost 36 years-old by the time his new contract ends, meaning that the new deal could be the last multi-year contract Hernandez will receive in his career.
If it is, Hernandez will spend the last several years of his prime with a contender with the chance to add more championship rings to his trophy case.
