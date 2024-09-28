Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Deals AL West Rivals History-Making Loss
The Seattle Mariners will begin Game 1 of their last series of the season against the Oakland Athletics at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday.
The Mariners were eliminated on their off day on Thursday after the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals both won.
But as the saying goes, "misery loves company." And although Seattle will miss the playoffs for a the 22nd time in 23 years, it got to sit back and enjoy an American League West rival suffer its own disappointing loss.
The Los Angeles Angels fell 4-3 to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. The loss was the Angels' 96th of the season — a franchise record.
The irony was that the a former Seattle starter helped deal the loss.
Chris Flexen, who pitched for the Mariners from 2021-23, threw 6.1 scoreless innings and struck out seven batters. It was his first win since May 8. His wallet also got a little bigger due to him earning $250,000 for pitching 160 innings during the season.
Flexen has a 4.95 ERA this season in 33 appearances (30 starts) with 123 strikeouts in 160.1 innings pitched.
During Flexen's time with Seattle, he pitched 81 games (57 starts) and posted a 4.13 ERA with 249 strikeouts in 359.1 innings pitched.
Flexen has pitched well against Los Angeles dating back to his time with Seattle. In his career, he's made 11 appearances against the Angels (nine starts) and has posted a 3.15 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 54.1 innings pitched.
Los Angeles' loss won't alleviate the disappointment within the Mariners organization and fanbase over not making the playoffs.
But it's good to see a former Seattle pitcher continue to be successful against a division rival.
