Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Joins Seattle Mariners Legend in History
The Seattle Mariners are going to turn the calendar to October without a postseason berth.
The Mariners have to grapple with the fact that the Pacific Northwest will again miss out on playoff baseball. As they do that, one key player for a National League World Series contender just joined a Seattle legend in an impressive category.
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames went 2-for-4 in a 7-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. He stole a base in the win and accomplished history in the process.
Adames' stolen bag gave him 20 on the season. He and former Mariner Alex Rodriguez are the only two shortstops in MLB history to have a 30 home run, 20-steal, 110-RBI season, according to a tweet from Baseball is Dead and Underdog Fantasy content creator @jayhaykid on "X". Rodriguez accomplished that feat twice in 1998 and 1999, both with Seattle.
The Brewers have a playoff spot on lock after clinching the NL Central and boast a 91-68 record going into Friday. Adames is a big reason for Milwaukee's success.
Adames is batting .251 this season with 32 home runs, 111 RBIs, 21 steals and a .797 OPS. His home runs, RBIs and steals are all career-highs.
Ironically enough, the Brewers used to be the MLB's Seattle based franchise. They played one season in the Pacific Northwest in 1969 before relocating to Milwaukee in 1970. And the former Seattle Pilots are making the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
While Adames was leading the former Seattle franchise to the playoffs with his historic season, the city's current franchise will miss the postseason for the 22nd time in 23 years.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: The Seattle Mariners saw their postseason dreams came to an end with come-from-behind wins by the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers on Thursday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DON'T GET HELP THEY NEED: The three teams that the Seattle Mariners needed to lose on Wednesday were all victorious as the playoffs seem more and more unlikely. CLICK HERE
MARINERS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF HOUSTON'S DEFENSIVE MISCUES: The Seattle Mariners kept their season and playoff chances afloat and took the series with an 8-1 win against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady