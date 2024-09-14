Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher to Continue as General Manager of Division Rival
Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Chris Young has earned a contract extension as the general manager of the Texas Rangers. The news came out on Friday for Young, who had been operating without a contract moving forward. He began the position in 2021.
From the Rangers press release:
“Chris Young’s impact on the Texas Rangers organization has been immense over the last four years,” managing partner and majority owner Ray Davis said within today’s press release. “His leadership and vision were instrumental in helping bring a World Series championship to Arlington for the first time, and he is passionate about producing a consistent winner on the field year in and year out for our fans. Our baseball operations group, from scouting and player development to the Major League team, is in great hands with CY at the helm for many years to come. I look forward to continuing our work together.”
Though the Rangers have turned in a disappointing 71-77 record this season, there should have been little speculation about Young's future considering that the team won the World Series in 2023. In addition to an extension, he was promoted to the President of Baseball Operations.
While it's not a full excuse for their regression, the Rangers have been hit with massive injury attrition this year. Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle have barely pitched this season while Evan Carter was lost for the year months ago. Furthermore, Adolis Garcia has been injured, as has Wyatt Langford. Corey Seager is now out for the rest of the season also.
As a player, the 45-year-old Young spent 13 years in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Mariners and Kansas City Royals. He was 79-67 lifetime with a 3.95 ERA. With Seattle, he went 12-9 in the 2014 season. He had a 3.65 in that season which saw the Mariners miss the playoffs.
Ironically enough, the Mariners and Rangers are playing each other this weekend. First pitch on Saturday night will come at 6:40 p.m. PT.
