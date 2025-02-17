Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Co-Signs Logan Gilbert as Opening Day Starter
The Seattle Mariners pitching staff is the strength of the team and will continue to be for the near future.
The Mariners have three All-Star starters on the team (George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert) and two more starters with the same potential (Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller).
Seattle has an embarrassment of riches on the pitching staff that can help the club pattern the rotation in any order it feels like. But there is a question about who the opening day starter will be against the Athletics on March 27.
Castillo was the Mariners opening day starter in 2023 and 2024. The three-time All-Star is more than capable of continuing that role in 2025. But a former Seattle pitcher (and newly-hired TV broadcaster) Ryan Rowland-Smith co-signed the rotation's ace, Gilbert, as the opening day starter.
Rowland-Smith appeared on the Bump & Stacy show on Seattle Sports 710 on Feb. 14 and explained why he believes Gilbert should be the opening day starter on March 27.
"It's got to be Logan. It has to be Logan Gilbert," Rowland-Smith said. " ... It's a tough one and it's important, I'm telling you right now. They gave (Erik Bedard) the opening day start over Felix Hernandez (in 2008). ... It was a big deal. That was Felix's team. Look what he did the year prior, et cetera. Logan, he deserves that opening day start. Yes, he has some tough competition. I get it, Luis Castillo and everything else. Logan has to get that start, that's my opinion."
Gilbert finished 2024 with a 3.23 ERA and struck out 220 batters in 208.2 innings pitched across 33 starts. He made his first All-Star game last year and finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting.
Castillo had a 3.64 ERA and fanned 175 batters in 175.1 innings pitched in 30 starts.
Gilbert led the Mariners in innings pitched and strikeouts and had the perception as the No. 1 guy on the staff despite not being the first pitcher up in the rotation.
Castillo is arguably the most respected veteran on the roster and is the highest-paid pitcher on the team by far.
Either decision would be a good one for Seattle. But, as Rowland-Smith said in his comments, Gilbert's season might just be impossible to ignore. And that might lead to him taking the lead spot in the rotation.
