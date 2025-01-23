Former Seattle Mariners Pitching Coach, Minor League Manager Dies at the Age of 72
Former Seattle Mariners pitching coach Bobby Cuellar died this week at the age of 72. The Mariners put a message out on social media:
We are saddened by the passing of former Mariners pitching coach, Bobby Cuellar. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this time.
Cuellar played briefly in the major leagues, getting a call-up with the 1977 Texas Rangers. Following his playing days, he joined the M's organization. According to Baseball-Reference, he served as a minor league pitching coach for M's affiliates in Bakersfield, Calif., Salt Lake City, Calgary, San Bernardino, Williamsport and Jacksonville
He served as a minor league pitching instructor for the M's and also was the M's big league pitching coach in 1995 and 1996.
That 1995 season was the most important season in franchise history, as it was the first time that the Mariners made the playoffs. Seattle also was able to ward off thoughts of the franchise's relocation and that season helped get the Mariners a new ballpark, as they moved from the Kingdome to T-Mobile Park in 1999.
Mariners legend and Hall of Famer Randy Johnson also won the American League Cy Young Award in that 1995 season. He went 18-2 with a 2.48 ERA in that season.
Cuellar also served as a minor league manager for the Mariners, skippering the now-defunct Wausau Timbers. He won 73 games (73-60) for the Timbers in 1986. He was also with them for the 1987 season.
After the Mariners, Cuellar worked with the Montreal Expos, Pittsburgh Pirates, Rangers and Minnesota Twins.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEGURA GOES VIRAL: The former M's shortstop had a huge moment - and a huge reaction - during a LIDOM playoff game. READ MORE:
WHOLESOME REACTION: Did you see Ichiro speak with Ken Griffey Jr. on MLB Network after learning he was inducted into the Hall of Fame? READ MORE:
TRADE TALK: The Mariners reportedly tried to acquire a rival first baseman, but were rebuffed by the Texas Rangers. READ MORE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.