Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Clinches NLCS Berth For New York Mets
Several former Seattle Mariners have achieved success in the 2024 playoffs.
Teoscar Hernandez hit a grand slam for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a National League Divisional Series on Tuesday and Will Vest has had several solid appearances for the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round and an American League Divisional Series.
Another former Mariner, reliever Edwin Diaz, put the final touches on a National League Championship Series berth for his current squad, the New York Mets.
Diaz, who played with Seattle from 2016-18, entered in the top of the ninth inning in Game 4 of an NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Diaz faced five batters and walked two but also struck out two. His final fanned batter earned him the save and sent the Mets to their first NLCS since 2015. New York beat Philadelphia 4-1.
Diaz is a two-time Reliever of the Year and two-time All-Star. He earned his first Reliever of the Year award and All-Star selection with the Mariners in 2018 and his second of each honor with New York in 2022.
Diaz posted a 3.52 ERA with 20 saves and 84 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched for the Mets this season.
Diaz had a 2.64 ERA with 109 saves with 301 strikeouts in 188 appearances in his three years with Seattle.
The Mets entered this season thought to be one of the middling teams in the National League (if not outright basement-dwellers). They entered the season with the highest payroll in the league after completely underachieving in 2023 (75-87 record).
Now, New York is four wins away from the World Series. And Diaz is a big reason why.
