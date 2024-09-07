Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Gives Epic Answer After Achieving Career Milestone
New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver earned his first-ever save on Friday afternoon as the Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
After the game, Weaver gave an epic, awesome and truthful answer about he felt in securing the 3-0 Yankees win.
Per Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch on social media:
Luke Weaver on his 1st career save: "I couldn't see straight. I was blacked out for the most part. I was on pure adrenaline, but it was a great time."
That's great stuff all around and shows that even a 31-year-old veteran can still be moved by what happens on a baseball field. Weaver has turned into quite the bullpen weapon for the Yankees and manager Aaron Boone as well. He's got an upper-90s fastball and has struck out 81 batters in 74.0 innings. He's appeared in 55 games and has gone 4-3 with a 3.28 ERA.
Weaver made just a brief cameo (five games) with the Mariners in the 2023 season, making four relief appearances and one start. He had a 6.08 ERA in those 13.1 innings but has turned into one of the best relievers in baseball here in 2024.
Weaver is a former first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals, so he clearly always possessed raw skill. The Mariners likely saw that too, but given roster challenges, injuries and limits, they just couldn't keep him long enough to manifest what the Yankees have brought out in him.
Weaver and the Yankees will be in Seattle next week as the Mariners return home after the conclusion of this road trip.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas releases this episode a day early. He spoke about why the M's should let Jerry Dipoto go, only to have the M's bring him back right after the episode was recorded. Despite that, you should still listen as we got great perspective on what the M's are going through from Adnan Virk of the MLB Network and Tom Caron of NESN. Also, Brady discusses what kind of spending ownership should engage in moving forward. CLICK HERE:
M's to BRING BACK DIPOTO: The Mariners have made a big decision about their future. CLICK HERE:
CONGRATS, GENO!: Congratulations are in order for former Mariners third baseman Geno Suarez, who hit a historic home run earlier this week for the Diamondbacks. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: