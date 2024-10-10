Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Becoming Postseason Star with Detroit Tigers
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Will Vest has become a star with the Detroit Tigers as the team is just one win away from a berth in the ALCS.
In these playoffs, Vest has thrown 5.0 scoreless innings while allowing no runs and no hits. He's also walked none and struck out seven. He's been an integral part of the Tigers ability to win games. They are 4-1 in these playoffs and can clinch an ALCS berth on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians.
The 29-year-old Vest began his career with the Mariners in 2021. A Rule-5 selection, he appeared in 32 games for the M's, going 1-0 with a 6.17 ERA in 35.0 innings. While Vest always had good stuff with the Mariners, his Rule-5 selection meant that the team needed to keep him all year long or return him back to his previous organization.
With the M's fighting for a playoff berth in 2021, they couldn't afford to keep him any longer and he landed with Detroit for the 2022 season and beyond.
With the Tigers this year, he went 3-4 with a 2.82 ERA. It's his second straight year with a regular season ERA under 3.00.
Lifetime, he's 9-8 with a 3.74. He appeared in 69 games this season, a career-high.
The Tigers and Guardians will play Game 4 of the ALDS on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 6:08 p.m. ET.
Reese Olson will start for Detroit while right-hander Tanner Bibee pitches for Cleveland. He started Game 1.
