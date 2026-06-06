Mariners Shouldn’t Drag Bryce Miller Back Into Piggyback Plan After Tigers Gem

Bryce Miller didn’t need a microphone after this one. His arm did all the talking. If the Mariners are planning to revisit the piggyback plan after this road trip, Miller clearly wants to make sure they keep his name out of their mouths.

That might sound dramatic, but really, it’s not. Not with a final line like this: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 94 pitches, 64 strikes, in a 4-0 Mariners win over Detroit.

Miller made sure the organization understands that he’s healthy and ready to not be treated like a partial starter. And honestly, good for him.

The Mariners can dress up the piggyback idea however they want. And some of that is fair. But there is a fine line between being creative and overthinking. And now they know where the line is.

Miller allows one hit with 9 K’s over 6 shutout innings … https://t.co/ueRL0VYAb5 — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) June 6, 2026

Bryce Miller May Have Pitched His Way Out of the Piggyback Conversation

Miller’s numbers have been straight up rude since his season debut. This last outing brings his season ERA down to 1.33.

At this point, we’d advise the Mariners not to mess with a good thing. We can sing the praises of Emerson Hancock because he has earned every bit of it, especially with the way he has stepped up this season. But the conversation around Seattle’s best pitcher in 2026 is starting to change quickly.

The 94 pitches are every part of the conversation too. Needing that many pitches to get through six doesn’t weaken the argument. It actually makes it more interesting. It shows that he worked, battled, and still gave Seattle shutout innings while handing the game off with the team in complete control.

That is what an elite starter does.

There’s also some broader staff context that makes this even more interesting. According to Mariners PR, Seattle has now had six starts this season of at least six innings with one or fewer hits allowed. Those six starts have come from four different pitchers: Emerson Hancock twice, Bryan Woo twice, Logan Gilbert and now Miller. That total leads MLB in 2026 and ties a single-season franchise record, matching the 2015 and 2023 Mariners.

That’s pretty ridiculous. Keep in mind, we’re not even halfway through the season. So, the Mariners have multiple starters capable of turning a lineup into swiss cheese. When a staff is doing that, the organization should probably listen to what the mound is telling them.

The piggyback plan doesn’t need to be thrown into Elliott Bay. There may still be a time for it. Luis Castillo’s June 7 start could change that conversation, and George Kirby has had a few rough moments lately. Not saying those two suddenly need to be paired together. Not trying to get that weird. But it just means the Mariners have options as they figure out how these six starters fit together. There may be stretches where Seattle wants to protect innings or keep multiple arms fresh.

But Miller gave the Mariners a reason to separate the concept from his name. And that’s really the point. Not that the Mariners should abandon creativity. It’s much simpler than that.

When Miller is pitching like this, just let the guy pitch.