Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Yimi Garcia Re-Signs With Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners are two days into the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas.
Aside from confirmation that the team will target international free agent and Japanese World Baseball Classic gold medalist Roki Sasaki, there's been no moves made by the Mariners.
Instead, Seattle saw a trade acquisition from the 2024 deadline return to his former team. Veteran reliever Yimi Garcia signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on a two-year, $15 million deal on Tuesday.
The Mariners acquired Garcia from the Blue Jays on July 26 for prospects Jonatan Clase (outfielder) and Jacob Sharp (catcher).
Garcia joined Seattle having a 2.70 ERA in 29 appearances with 42 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. He threw well with the Mariners before he started to wear down with injury. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 23 with right elbow inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL on Sept. 10.
Garcia had a 6.00 ERA in 10 appearances with seven strikeouts in nine innings pitched with Seattle.
Garcia pitched the better part of 2022-24 in Toronto and clearly felt at home with the franchise. And the Blue Jays ended up with two prospects in Clase and Sharp for essentially nothing. The former was once ranked in Baseball America's top 100.
The Mariners have open spots in the bullpen after non-tendering veteran relievers Austin Voth and JT Chargois. Matt Brash is expected to return from Tommy John surgery in April or May, ahead of schedule. Gregory Santos is also expected to be healthy after dealing with his own injury struggles during 2024. And, one of the club's top pitching prospects, Brandyn Garcia, could potentially factor into the major league bullpen in 2025.
It's unfortunate that Seattle didn't get a fully healthy last two months from Garcia. But with the way the Mariners bullpen is set up, they'll likely find someone else to fill the role meant for the 11-year veteran.
