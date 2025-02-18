Former Seattle Mariners Rotation Stalwart Inks Deal with National League Contender
Former Seattle Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen agreed to a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
The report came from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Cubs writer Sahadev Sharma, also of The Athletic.
Sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal and me that the Cubs have added pitcher Chris Flexen on a minor-league deal pending a physical. Flexen tossed 160 innings last season with the White Sox. Another depth piece for the Cubs rotation.
Flexen, 30, has spent parts of seven seasons in the big leagues with the New York Mets, Mariners, Colorado Rockies and White Sox. He began his career in New York, struggling and then going to Korea for the COVID 2020 season. He excelled in the KBO and came back to a guaranteed rotation spot with the M's, where he went 14-6 in 2021 with a 3.61 ERA.
He was an integral part of the rotation for that team, which missed the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. He also earned 22 starts for the M's in 2022, going 8-9 overall with a 3.73 ERA. However, after the team acquired Luis Castillo at the trade deadline, he found himself in the bullpen as the M's broke the lengthy playoff drought.
He struggled at the outset of 2023, going 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA in seven games (four starts). The Mariners designated him for assignment and he latched on with the Rockies.
He went 3-15 for the White Sox last season as they limped to the worst record in the Modern Era (41-121).
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! We're back for another episode! In this episode, we focus on Cal Raleigh's relationship with Dan Wilson, our looming trip to spring training, the Mariners' top hitting prospects and their growth together and much more, including a quick follow-up visit from Jeff Idelson, the former President of the Baseball Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE:
TALKING TRADE: After an offseason of trade rumors, starting pitcher Luis Castillo held court at spring training, addressing his situation with the organization. CLICK HERE:
TROUT CHANGING IT UP: Longtime Seattle Mariners killer Mike Trout is set to change positions in 2025 for the division-rival Angels. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.