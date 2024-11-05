Former Seattle Mariners Slugger Learns Important Part of His Future on Monday
There are several former Seattle Mariners that will have slightly heavier hands in 2025.
Teoscar Hernandez, Chris Taylor and Taylor Trammell are all players who once played in the Pacific Northwest who earned World Series rings due to playing with champion Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.
And the Dodgers are doing everything they can to keep Hernandez in Los Angeles for another season.
Hernandez was extended a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers on Monday.
Qualifying offers are meant to be a competitive balance for teams. Players who've been extended qualifying offers are still free to negotiate with other teams before accepting or declining the offer. If they accept, they'll be signed on the team for that year at that salary. If they decline and sign with a different team, then the team extending a qualifying offer will receive a compensatory draft pick.
Hernandez batted .272 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs in 2024 with Los Angeles.
Hernandez played with Seattle in 2023. He batted .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs in 2023 but didn't receive a qualifying offer from the team, leading to his one-year stint with the Mariners.
Hernandez is in an interesting position this offseason. He was arguably the second-best player on a World Series team, behind likely National League MVP Shohei Ohtani. Hernandez has a market value of three-years, $71.265 million according to Spotrac.
Hernandez is perceived as the second-best outfielder available according to some free agent rankings. He could undoubtedly do better than the QO on the open market, but he may just like LA and not want to risk leaving.
The most coveted outfielder of the offseason is Juan Soto. Hernandez's current squad also is rumored to be in the running for Soto.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OUTFIELDER EXERCISES OPTION: After several hours of confusion, it was confirmed that a Seattle Mariners outfielder invoked his player option for 2025. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS OUTFIELDER JOINS MARINERS TOP RIVAL: A 2024 World Series champion and former Seattle Mariners outfielder was acquired by the team's biggest division rivals on Monday. CLICK HERE
RALEIGH, MOORE JOIN PRESTIGIOUS LIST OF FRANCHISE GOLD GLOVE HONORS: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and infielder Dylan Moore became the latest Gold Glove winners in a list that includes several team legends and Hall of Famers. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.