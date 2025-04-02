Former Seattle Mariners Star Set to Gain Full Ownership of NBA Franchise
According to NBA Insider Shams Charania of ESPN, former Seattle Mariners star Alex Rodriguez is set to become the full-fledged owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, alongside Marc Lore.
Per Sharania on social media:
Glen Taylor has agreed on Marc Lore-Alex Rodriguez acquiring 100% ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx at the same $1.5 billion tag the sides reached in 2021, sources said.
The Timberwolves advanced to the Western Conference finals last season and have one of the best young players in the NBA in Anthony Edwards. They enter play on Wednesday at 44-32 and in seventh-place in a loaded Western Conference. They are just 3.0 games out of third place, but there are only six games to play in the NBA's regular season. Realistically, they could probably get up into the No. 5 spot, where they are just 0.5 games back.
Drafted No. 1 overall in the 1993 MLB Draft, Rodriguez made his debut with the Mariners in 1994, staying through the 2000 season. He made the All-Star team four times with the Mariners and won a batting title in 1996. He also hit 42 homers and stole 46 bases in an incredible 1999 season. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in the 1995, 1997 and 2000 seasons. They advanced to the ALCS in the 2000 season.
Rodriguez is still unlikely to get into the Hall of Fame because of his admitted post-Mariners steroid use.
In addition to the Mariners, he played for the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, winning a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.
