Former M's Star Loses Playing Time to Rookie with Arizona Diamondbacks
Former Seattle Mariners' star Eugenio Suarez has been benched by his new team, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Suarez, traded from the M's to Arizona this past offseason, was supposed to help the D'Backs get back to the World Series this year, but instead he's slumped offensively.
The always likeable third baseman is hitting just .197 with five home runs this season. Manager Torey Lovullo says that rookie Blaze Alexander will take some of Suarez's playing time.
Per Jesse Friedman on social media:
Torey Lovullo said that Blaze Alexander will start some games over Eugenio Suárez at third base moving forward.
"Offensively, [Blaze has] been playing at a very high level. The defense has been improving rapidly. I just felt like it was time to give him a few opportunities."
The fall this year is the continuation of the slide that Suarez went on in 2023 with the Mariners. Though he played excellent defense at third base and hit 22 home runs, Suarez hit only .232 and led the American League in strikeouts with 214. He had been acquired by the Mariners before the 2022 season in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds and instantly became a fan favorite for his "good vibes only" catchphrase and prodigious power. He helped the M's get to the playoffs in 2022 and hit 31 homers that year.
There had been rumors that the Diamondbacks could be willing to trade Suarez ahead of the trade deadline, but given his struggles that doesn't seem likely.
As for the Mariners, they've been utilizing a trio of Josh Rojas, Dylan Moore and Luis Urias at third base this year, though Urias is now in Triple-A.
