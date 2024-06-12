Julio Rodriguez Takes League Lead in This Electric Category in M's Win
Seattle Mariners' star Julio Rodriguez isn't hitting for as much power as everyone would like, but he's still finding ways to impact the game.
In Tuesday's win over the Chicago White Sox, Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a single, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
The performance on the bases put him at the top of this impressive league leaderboard, according to Mariners PR:
Julio Rodríguez tonight recorded his 4th game this season with multiple stolen bases, the most such games in the American League.
Rodriguez now has 16 steals on the season, which comes on the heels of him stealing 37 bags in 2023. For a team that generally struggles to produce runs, Rodriguez's ability to swipe bags looms large, as he's able to put himself in scoring position more often than not.
He's hitting a respectable .271, but has just five homers and 25 RBI, further proving how important his speed on the bases is to his game this year. His speed was also on display during Cal Raleigh's eventual game-winning double in the seventh on Tuesday, as he scored from first base.
At 39-30, the Mariners currently lead the American League West by 6.5 games over the Texas Rangers. The M's will take on the Chicago White Sox again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Bryce Miller will be on the mound for the Mariners while Jonathan Cannon pitches for the White Sox. Miller is 5-5 with a 3.81 ERA this year while Cannon is 0-1 with a 5.94.
