Former Seattle Mariners Star Ties Another Former Mariners Star in History with Home Run Barrage
SEATTLE - Former Seattle Mariners star Eugenio Suarez hit yet another home run on Saturday while playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks. With his fourth blast in three games, Suarez tied former Mariners star Robinson Cano in some elite baseball history.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Eugenio Suárez is the first player with 4+ HR through his team’s first 3 games in a season since Robinson Canó in 2016.
Suarez, 33, is in the 12th year of his career with the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Mariners and Diamondbacks. He is a career .249 hitter with 279 home runs. He popped 30 homers last season and has five career seasons of 30 or more homers.
The Diamondbacks acquired him before last season in a controversial trade with the Mariners. The M's essentially gave him away in a salary dump move, acquiring Seby Zavala and reliever Carlos Vargas. Zavala is long gone from the organization while Vargas made the Opening Day roster this year.
His early-season hot start is frustrating for M's fans who have seen their team record just 10 hits (nine singles) over the last two days.
Known nationally for his 2005-2013 tenure with the New York Yankees, Cano also spent five years with the Mariners from 2014-2018, signing a 10-year, $240 million deal with Seattle before the 2014 season. He was traded to the New York Mets in the deal that also sent Edwin Diaz to New York after the 2018 season. His contract was the biggest deal in franchise history prior to Julio Rodriguez signing a contract extension during the 2022 season.
All in all, with the M's, Cano was highly productive. He made three All-Star Game appearances and hit .296 with 107 homers in those five seasons. The M's haven't been able to find any answers at second base since he left, cycling through Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong, Jose Caballero and Jorge Polanco in an attempt to try. Ryan Bliss is first up this year.
