Former Seattle Mariners Star Robinson Cano Drills Massive Homer in Dominican Winter League
At the age of 42, former Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano still has one of the prettiest swings around, and he put that swing on full display Thursday night in the Dominican Winter League playoffs.
Cano is playing for the Estrellas, and he's still productive enough to hit cleanup in a lineup. Check out this blast he hit to right field.
After helping his Mexican League team win a title this past summer with a .431 average, Cano is hitting .353 this winter (just 11 games). He had 14 homers in Mexico to go along with 77 RBI. He was also named a league All-Star.
Known nationally for his 2005-2013 tenure with the New York Yankees, Cano also spent five years with the Mariners from 2014-2018, signing a 10-year, $240 million deal with Seattle before the 2014 season. He was traded to the New York Mets in the deal that also sent Edwin Diaz to New York after the 2018 season. His contract was the biggest deal in franchise history prior to Julio Rodriguez signing a contract extension during the 2022 season.
All in all, with the M's, Cano was highly productive. He made three All-Star Game appearances and hit .296 with 107 homers in those five seasons. The M's haven't been able to find any answers at second base since he left, cycling through Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong, Jose Caballero and Jorge Polanco in an attempt to try. They've recently been connected to Korean infielder Hye-Seong Kim in hopes that he might be the answer that finally sticks.
While Cano was excellent, it wasn't all great for him in Seattle. He was suspended during the 2018 season for PED use and only played 80 games. The Mariners won 89 games that year and just narrowly missed the playoffs.
Lifetime, Cano is a .301 major league hitter who also played for the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.
