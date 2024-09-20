Former Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Gets Another Crack in Big Leagues with Blue Jays
Congratulations are in order for former Seattle Mariners top prospect Jonatan Clase, who earned his way back to the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
He's there because the team was forced to place shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list with a broken finger suffered earlier this week. That injury has ended Bichette's season.
Clase came up with the Mariners, debuting earlier this season. In 19 games with the M's across multiple stints, he hit just .195 with no homers, three RBI and three stolen bases. The M's traded him to Toronto in the deal that netted them reliever Yimi Garcia at the trade deadline.
Garcia is now on the 60-day injured list.
The Jays have worked to rebuild their farm system in the last few months, and Clase slots in as their No. 6 overall prospect (per MLB.com). At 22 years old, there's a lot to like about his game. He is a switch-hitter and an excellent runner who stole 79 bases across the minor leagues in 2023. He has 38 this year while hitting .263.
The Blue Jays are going to have several interesting decisions to make in the offseason so it's unclear where Clase will slot in for them moving forward, but he has the toolset to be a guy who can help them in the future.
As for Garcia, he is ticketed for free agency himself and should have a robust market - if he's healthy. He's dealing with elbow problems that ended his season, which is always a concern.
