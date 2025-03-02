Inside The Mariners

Former Seattle Mariners Utility Player Willie Bloomquist Has Lived a "Blessed" Baseball Life

Bloomquist, who spent parts of nine years with the M's, is now the head baseball coach at Arizona State University. He joined the Refuse to Lose podcast this week to talk about his career, his time in Seattle and much more.

Brady Farkas

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist calls for a replay against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025.
Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist calls for a replay against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PEORIA, Ariz. -- Former Seattle Mariners utility player Willie Bloomquist spent parts of nine seasons with the M's over the course of his 14-year big league career. In addition to the Mariners, he also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals, hitting .269 with 18 homers and 133 stolen bases.

A solid defender, Bloomquist played all over the field during his career, and he was a valuable chess piece for managers to deploy. He even represented Team USA in the World Baseball Classic (2013).

Now, Bloomquist is the head baseball coach at Arizona State University (his alma mater), working at one of the most prestigious programs in the country.

Considering that Bloomquist is a Washington native who got to play for the Mariners and a Sun Devil alum who now oversees the program, it seems as if he's had a very full circle career.

He joined the most recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast to discuss his baseball life, which he calls "blessed."

​It's ​been, ​I ​guess, ​blessed for ​lack ​of ​a better ​term ​and, ​you ​know, ​three ​years ​in ​there ​with ​a ​Diamondbacks ​too. ​So ​I ​feel ​like ​I ​got ​to ​really ​play in ​the ​major ​leagues ​for ​my ​two ​hometown ​teams. ​I ​grew ​up ​being ​a ​Mariners ​fan, I'll always ​be ​a ​Mariner ​fan ​at ​heart. ​And getting ​an ​opportunity ​to ​play ​there ​was second ​to ​none. ​I ​really ​enjoyed, ​obviously, ​my ​time ​up ​in ​Seattle ​and ​playing ​amongst ​friends, ​family ​and ​people ​that ​I ​knew. ​And ​then, ​coming ​down ​to ​Arizona ​State ​as ​a ​college ​player ​and ​those ​are ​the ​best ​three ​years ​of ​my ​life ​and ​I ​wouldn't ​trade ​that ​for ​the ​world. ​And to ​get ​the ​opportunity ​to ​come ​back ​to ​the ​Valley ​and ​play ​for ​the ​Diamondbacks ​was ​huge. ​And I ​arguably ​had ​my ​best ​three ​years with ​those ​guys, ​numbers ​wise ​and ​career ​wise. ​And then to ​come ​back ​to my​alma ​mater ​and ​get ​a ​chance ​to ​coach ​here, ​man, ​​I ​couldn't ​dream ​up ​a ​better ​scenario. ​So, ​​I'm ​where ​I'm ​supposed ​to ​be....

You can hear the full interview with Willie Bloomquist in the most recent pod

