Here's What Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Said About Dylan Moore's Clutch Run
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners snapped their three-series skid with a 4-3 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. Most of the attention toward the Mariners' win was directed toward Jorge Polanco, who hit a two-out, walk-off single to clinch the victory.
Before Polanco's game-sealing hit, Dylan Moore guaranteed the contest would at least go to extra innings.
Moore entered the game as a pinch runner for Dominic Canzone, who hit a lead-off single in the bottom of the ninth. The seventh-year Gold Glove-winning utility player stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Cole Young, putting him 90 feet away from tying the game.
With the bases loaded and one out, Cleveland closer and 2024 American League Cy Young finalist Emmanuel Clase threw a wild pitch. Moore, in a heads-up play, raced home and scored, which tied the game 3-3.
"That, to me, is an incredibly veteran play right there," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Sunday. "That's a guy who wants to get 90 feet, he wants to score that run and he's gonna try to do everything he can. Being able to read that, it takes someone very experienced and very skilled to be able to read that ball and to know that you can score. Because you have to know immediately that you're gonna score on that play. And there was no hesitation. That's based on his desire to get 90 feet and score that run."
Moore has been used in a variety of ways by Seattle this season. He's played games at second, third, shortstop, first base and right field this season. He's scored 23 runs in 53 games and has hit four doubles and eight home runs with 13 RBIs and has slashed .238/.297/.434 with a .731 OPS as of Sunday. He's stolen nine bases in 13 attempts.
