Dan Wilson of Seattle Mariners Reflects on Importance of Father's Day
SEATTLE — Sunday marks an important day for many in the United States, including many of those in the Seattle Mariners' clubhouse.
It's Father's Day, which means T-Mobile Park will be packed with dads hoping to see the Mariners pull off a sweep over the Cleveland Guardians. It also means a lot of phone calls, texts, cards and gifts for the baseball dads of the world.
One of those baseball dads is Dan Wilson. The Seattle skipper and longtime catcher (1992-2005) is the parent of four children. One of them is in the middle of his own baseball journey.
Eli Wilson is currently in Triple-A with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Eli, also a catcher, was selected in the 16th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Minnesota.
The Mariners manager took some time before Saturday's win against the Guardians to reflect on what the holiday means to him, and the guys in the clubhouse.
"Obviously Father's Day, it's big. It's big for all of us," Wilson said. "I think Mother's Day and Father's Day are always big days because no one gets to this level of baseball without having a lot of help at home along the way. Every player, whether it's mom or dad, it's huge for them and a chance for them to kind of look back. Kind of be grateful, nostalgic of all the people that have helped them in their journey. And certainly Father's Day is an opportunity to do that. I think we all need to do that, not just baseball players, but of course all of us that are lucky enough to still have fathers around."
Eli Wilson is in the middle of the baseball season and Dan Wilson is set to manage Seattle's series finale against Cleveland at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday. When asked if he was expecting a call from his son amidst a busy day, the elder Wilson said "we'll see."
