Here's Why Sunday's Win Over the Houston Astros Was So Crucial For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 6-4 on Sunday afternoon to snap a brutal five-game losing streak. Furthermore, the win also moved the Mariners back into a virtual tie with the Astros for first place in the American League West.
But there's another reason why the win on Sunday was so crucial: It moved the M's one win closer to having the season-long tiebreaker with the Astros, which would be huge if the two teams finished tied in the West.
Through 10 matchups this season, the Mariners are 6-4 against the Astros. As long as they don't get swept in the final series of the year between the two (in Houston), the M's will finish with the tiebreaker in hand and will have a one-game grace the rest of the way.
Given how the Mariners have played over the last month - and how the Astros have played - that one game could end up being a huge difference. According to Tankathon, the Mariners still have the fifth-easiest schedule remaining for the rest of the year, so the hope is that they can exploit that and make tiebreaking scenarios not matter much.
The tiebreakers mattered as recently as last year, when the Astros and Texas Rangers both finished at 90-72. The Astros won the division based on tiebreakers, so this absolutely is a big deal moving forward.
The Mariners are 53-48 and will be back in action on Monday night when they start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels, who they just lost three of four to in LA last week.
