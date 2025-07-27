Here's How to Watch Seattle Mariners Series Finale Against Los Angeles Angels on Roku
The Seattle Mariners will have an opportunity to clinch a series win against their American League West rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, at 1:07 p.m. PT on Sunday at Angel Stadium.
Fans of both teams won't be able to watch the game on the usual regional broadcast services. Instead, the game will be nationally televised.
Seattle will play Los Angeles on Roku's Sunday Leadoff programming Sunday. The good news for fans of both teams is that the game will be free to watch.
Fans who own Roku devices will be able to watch the game on Roku Channel app, with coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m. PT.
Fans who don't have Roku devices or don't have the app installed can go to therokuchannel.com and watch the game live on smartphone, tablet or laptop devices or down the app from there.
There will be no regional blackouts for Los Angeles or Seattle-based viewers or fans.
The Mariners guaranteed at least a series split against the Angels. They will enter the game four games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and a half-game ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the second AL Wild Card spot.
Los Angeles will entered Sunday 5.5 games behind a final AL Wild Card spot and 10 games behind the Astros in the AL West.
Seattle currently has a 5-3 record against the Angels this season. If the Mariners win Sunday's game against Los Angeles, they would need just one more game to clinch the season series. Seattle will play another four-game series against the Angels from Sept. 11-14 at T-Mobile Park.
Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners and Kyle Hendricks will start for Los Angeles on Sunday.
