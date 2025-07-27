Seattle Mariners Put Together Balanced Showing in 7-2 Win Against Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners had arguably their most balanced game post-All-Star Break en route to a 7-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Angel Stadium.
The Mariners improved to 56-49 with the win, gained a game in the American League West to move four games behind the first-place Houston Astros, and maintained a half-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the second AL Wild Card spot.
"Really nice win tonight and a great comeback from a tough night last night, obviously," M's manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. " ... Just putting the ball in play, doing things we had to do with traffic on base and getting some extra runs in there. ... Just, pretty much all-around tonight, a really nice night."
The two American League West foes stayed neck-and-neck with each other through the first half of the game.
Taylor Ward got to Seattle starting pitcher George Kirby early with a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the second.
Julio Rodriguez brought the Mariners even with the Angels with a solo homer of his own in the top of the third. It was his fourth home run through three games this series. Another solo home run, this time from Randy Arozarena, pulled the M's in front 2-1 in the top of the fourth.
Zach Neto gave Los Angeles its last run of the game with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth.
That was the last punch for the Angels before the Mariners pulled away for good in the top of the sixth.
Cal Raleigh kicked things off with a solo home run to right field. The 416-foot, 113.5-mph shot was Raleigh's major league-leading 40th of the season.
"It's a cool milestone to hit and I'm very thankful for it," Raleigh said in a postgame interview. "A cool moment for sure. Back when I got 30, it was cool. And 40 is definitely very cool, as well. Not trying to downplay it, but glad we got the win tonight."
Dominic Canzone followed Raleigh's history-making homer with bases-loaded, two-RBI single to bolster Seattle's lead to 5-2. It was a rare start against left-handed starting pitching for Canzone. Jorge Polanco scored on a fielding error committed by Los Angeles second baseman Luis Rengifo for the final run of the frame.
With a multi-run lead going into the bottom of the second, Kirby was able to put together the final touches on a quality start despite some pressure. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam and struck out the final two batters he faced in the bottom of the sixth. He finished with nine strikeouts, three walks, one hit batter and allowed two earned runs on five hits (one home run) in six innings pitched. He threw a career-high 106 pitches.
"Definitely made it a little more stressful than I wanted to," Kirby said after the game. "But I'm just really happy I was able to bear down in some of those scoring opportunities for them. I had my best stuff there at the end, just really beared down and got out of it, so I was proud of myself there. ... When you're able to do something like that, bases loaded, I'm still pretty amped up, to be honest."
Ben Williamson hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth for the eventual final of 7-2.
The Mariners secured at least a series split with Saturday's victory. They will have a chance to win the series in Game 4 of the set at 1:07 p.m. PT on Sunday. Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners and Kyle Hendricks will start for the Angels.
