Seattle Mariners Catcher Makes MLB, Team History With 40th Home Run
The Seattle Mariners had arguably their best showing post-All-Star Break in a 7-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Angel Stadium.
The win was spurred in part by a four-run top of the sixth inning. The Mariners All-Star catcher, Cal Raleigh kicked off the inning with a solo home run to right field.
That home run was Raleigh's major league-leading 40th of the season. It was also another history-making homer for the Platinum Glove winner in what has become a year filled with them.
According to notes shared by Mariners PR on "X," Raleigh became the first switch-hitter and the first catcher in MLB history to have 40 or more home runs before the end of July.
He also became the seventh catcher in MLB history to have 40 or more home runs in a season. Other catchers on that list are Johnny Bench (who did it twice), Mike Piazza (who also did it twice), Roy Campanella, Todd Hundley, Javy Lopez and Salvador Perez.
According to a post on "X" by OptaSTATS, Raleigh reached 40 or more home runs and 10 or more steals the second-fastest in the history of the MLB. He accomplished that feat on July 26. The one player to reach those marks quicker than Raleigh was legendary Seattle outfielder and National Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.
Raleigh needs eight home runs to tie and nine to pass Salvador Perez for the most homers by a catcher in a single season. He has 67 more games in the regular season to match or tie that record.
Entering Sunday, Raleigh has scored 70 runs in 102 games and has hit 16 doubles to go with his 40 home runs and 85 RBIs. He has a slash line of .257/.369/.614 with a .983 OPS.
