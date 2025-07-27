Seattle Mariners Outfielder Accomplishes Incredibly Rare Feat With Latest Home Run
Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena has been one of the hottest hitters in the major leagues over the last month of the season.
Arozarena entered June 30 with eight home runs on the season. He's hit 12 homers since then and hit his 20th of the year in the Mariners' 7-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
Arozarena's 20th home run Saturday also put the 2025 All-Star into a rare group of players.
Per a postgame note on "X" from Mariners PR, Arozarena reached 20 home runs for the fifth consecutive season. He became one of four right-handed hitters and one of nine hitters total to have at least 20 homers in each of the last five seasons.
Arozarena has ended the season with 20 home runs exactly in three of his last four full seasons. He needs just three homers to match his previous career high of 23, which he set in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Rays. Arozarena earned his only other All-Star selection that season.
Arozarena has 57 games to match or exceed his previous career-high this year.
Arozarena needs three more steals to have his fifth-straight 20/20 (20 home runs, 20 steals) season. He would become the first player in MLB history to have five-straight 20/20 seasons in as many full seasons. He made his major league debut in 2019 with the St. Louis Cardinals and played 19 games. He played 23 games for the Rays in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
Arozarena has scored 59 runs in 103 games this season and has hit 23 doubles and a triple to go with his 20 home runs. He's brought in 52 runs and has slashed .249/.354/.471 with an .825 OPS entering Sunday. His slugging percentage and OPS would both be career-highs among his full seasons.
