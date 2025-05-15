Former Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Recognizes Former Broadcast Colleagues
The Seattle Mariners most recent homestead didn't go the way the team or fans would have wanted. The Mariners were swept against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first three games and lost a series to the New York Yankees two games to one.
But Seattle's series against New York was a good time for Dave Sims.
Sims spent 18 seasons as one of the lead broadcasters for Seattle from 2007-2024. He was a part of many iconic calls in the recent history of the franchise, including Felix Hernandez's perfect game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. He called that game with Seattle's current manager, Dan Wilson.
Sims left the Mariners broadcast booth in the offseason to call games for the Yankees on WFAN radio, the same station Sims worked for in the 1980s.
Sims returned to Seattle for its series against New York for the first time since taking his current job. He spent a lot of his return to the Pacific Northwest positively reflecting on his time with the organization.
At the conclusion of the series, Sims posted photos on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) with several current Mariners television and radio broadcasters such as Angie Mentink, Ryan Rowland-Smith, Shannon Drayer, Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr.
"So much fun to see my fantastic Seattle Mariners (broadcast) palls this weeks. Lotsa good times the last 18-seasons. All the best folks!"
Sims was one of the mainstays in Seattle's broadcast booth for nearly two decades, and earned his flowers in his return to the city.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, PADRES: The two sides will play the first part of the Eddie Vedder Cup and the Mariners will have tough pitching matchups in front of them. CLICK HERE
J.P. CRAWFORD DAY-TO-DAY AFTER MISSING SERIES FINALE: The Mariners longest-tenured position player missed the team's series finale against the New York Yankees on Wednesday with shoulder tightness. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES LOSS TO YANKEES: The Mariners closed out their home stand on a bad note with a series loss against the Bronx Bombers. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.