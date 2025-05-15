Upcoming Pitching Matchups for Series Between Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres
The Seattle Mariners are coming off a disappointing homestead where it finished 1-5 against the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees. The two series losses snapped a nine-series win streak for the Mariners, which was their best since 2001.
The road forward won't get easier for Seattle. It will begin a string of 10-straight road games on Friday, beginning with a three-game set against the San Diego Padres. It will be the first series in the inaugural Eddie Vedder Cup, which will be awarded to the overall winner of six games played between the Mariners and Padres at Petco Park in San Diego and T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Seattle will have to get through a tough San Diego pitching rotation to begin the road trip on a good note. Here's the upcoming pitching matchups between the two teams:
Friday, May 16 — Logan Evans (Seattle) vs. Stephen Kolek (San Diego)
Outside of one inning, Logan Evans' first three starts in the major leagues have tilted toward successful. He last threw against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 10. He pitched five innings, struck out three, walked two and allowed three earned runs on five hits (one home run). He has a 3.60 ERA this season with 11 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched.
Stephen Kolek has started the first two games of his career this season, and is coming off one of the most impressive performances in baseball this year. Kolek pitched a nine-inning comlpete game against the Colorado Rockies on May 10. The Padres won that game 21-0. Kolek struck out seven, walked two and allowed no runs on five hits.
Saturday, May 17 — Emerson Hancock (Seattle) vs. Nick Pivetta (San Diego)
Emerson Hancock's streak of three consecutive quality starts came to an end against the Yankees on May 12. He navigated the lineup well, but allowed six-of-seven earned runs in the top of the fifth inning. He finished with five strikeouts, four walks and allowed his seven earned runs on eight hits (three homers).
Nick Pivetta also hasn't fared well in May. He's failed to make through the sixth inning in his last three starts. He pitched five innings against the Rockies on May 11, struck out five, walked two, hit another and allowed six earned runs on seven hits (one home run).
Sunday, May 18 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Michael King (San Diego)
Bryan Woo is coming off his eighth start of six innings pitched or longer this season, which is tied for Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler for the most in the league. Woo pitched 6.1 innings against New York on May 13. He fanned four, didn't walk a batter and allowed no earned runs on four hits. It was the only game the Mariners won in their homestead.
Michael King has been the Padres ace this season, but hasn't been as sharp as he normally has been in his last two starts. In his last two outings against the Yankees and Los Angeles Angels on May 6 and 12, respectively, King has struck out 10 batters in 11.2 innings pitched, but has also walked four batters. He's allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits (two home runs).
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
J.P. CRAWFORD DAY-TO-DAY AFTER MISSING SERIES FINALE: The Mariners longest-tenured position player missed the team's series finale against the New York Yankees on Wednesday with shoulder tightness. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES LOSS TO YANKEES: The Mariners closed out their home stand on a bad note with a series loss against the Bronx Bombers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SQUANDER EARLY LEAD IN 3-2 LOSS TO NEW YORK YANKEES: The Mariners weren't able to capitalize on a quality start from Luis Castillo and finished 1-5 in the six-game home stand. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.