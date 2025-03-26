Here's What Number Rowdy Tellez Will Wear With Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners will have more power available in their lineup than anticipated for opening day against the Athletics.
The Mariners signed veteran first baseman/designated hitter Rowdy Tellez to a minor league contract on Feb. 21. Tellez had a solid spring and showed his value to the organization as a reserve first baseman and designated hitter. He hit .298 (14-for-47) with nine runs, three home runs and five RBIs in Cactus League play. He had an OPS of .894.
Seattle selected his contract and added him to the 40-man roster Tuesday.
On the same day, it was revealed what number Tellez would wear with the organization.
Tellez will wear No. 23, last worn by Luis Urias in 2024.
Urias didn't stick around the team long enough to make an impression with the number, but there's a recent precedent of good players wearing that number.
Former All-Star first baseman Ty France wore No. 23 during his time with the Mariners from 2020-24. Outfielder/designated hitter Nelson Cruz wore it with Seattle from 2015-18.
France made the All-Star game once with the Mariners in 2022 and Cruz made the All-Star game three times in 2015 and 2017-18.
Other notable players who wore the number are Bruce Bochte (1978-1982) and Tino Martinez (1992-95).
Tellez is expected to split time at first base with Luke Raley and at designated hitter with Mitch Garver.
Tellez hit 61 home runs over the last three seasons (35 in 2022, 13 in 2023 and 2024). It remains to be seen how many games and plate appearances Tellez will receive. But based on his performance recent seasons and in the Cactus League, he can offer the bottom half of the lineup a boost in power.
