Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals
The Seattle Mariners will return home for the first of a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
The Mariners are coming off a successful 10-game road trip where they finished 6-4, and clinched the overall season series series's against the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.
Seattle will have a chance to earn another crucial series win against Kansas City, but it will have to do it with very little rest. The Mariners didn't get a day off during their road trip and won't get a break before the seven-game homestand.
Here's the pitching matchups for the series between Seattle and the Royals:
Monday, June 30 — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Michael Wacha (Kansas City)
George Kirby is coming off his second quality start since returning from the injured list on May 22. He struck out three in six innings against the Twins on June 25, walked one and allowed one earned run on three hits. He's allowed more than two earned runs just once in his last five starts.
Michael Wacha has had four quality starts in his last five outings, including two straight. He fanned nine, walked one and allowed three earned runs on nine hits against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 25.
Tuesday, July 1 — Emerson Hancock (Seattle) vs. Michael Lorenzen (Kansas City)
Emerson Hancock's last outing was against Minnesota on June 26, and it wasn't his cleanest of the season. He struck out two, walked three and hit two batters, but limited the damage and allowed just two earned runs on three hits (one home run) in five innings.
Michael Lorenzen is coming off a struggle in his last outing. He fanned four and allowed four earned runs on eight hits (two homers) in 5.2 innings against Tampa Bay on June 26.
Wednesday, July 2 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Noah Cameron (Kansas City)
Logan Gilbert has struggled to limit runs in his last two outings. He's allowed eight combined earned runs and four home runs in his last two starts on June 22 and 27. He's fanned 13 batters in 10.1 innings in those two outings.
Noah Cameron had a 0.85 ERA on the season after his outing against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 5. In four starts since, he hasn't gone through the sixth inning and his ERA has increased to 2.79. He struck out four, walked three and allowed five earned runs on three hits (two home runs) against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 27.
Thursday, July 3 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Seth Lugo (Kansas City)
Bryan Woo has upped his strikeout numbers over his last three starts and is still yet to go less than six innings in an outing this season. He's matched a career-high with nine strikeouts in his last two starts against Minnesota on June 23 and Texas on June 28.
Seth Lugo has been his usual elite self for the Royals across his last three starts. In 18 innings across his last trio of outings, he's fanned 24 batters and allowed two earned runs on nine hits.
The Mariners are 43-40 on the season, while Kansas City is 39-45.
