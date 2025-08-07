MLB Insider Confirms Seattle Mariners Nearly Acquired Elite Reliever
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are considered by many one of the biggest winners from this year's MLB trade deadline.
The Mariners walked out of trade season with a new reliever (left-hander Caleb Ferguson) and two corner infielders (first baseman Josh Naylor, third baseman Eugenio Suarez). Naylor has played just 10 games with the organization and has already made franchise history.
As good as Seattle's overall trade haul was, it could have been even better.
The Mariners were tied to several high-leverage relievers through the final day of the deadline July 31. Seattle Times reporter Adam Jude reported Seattle offered two elite prospects for then-Minnesota Twins and current Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jhoan Duran.
The Twins ultimately chose the Phillies' package, which included top 100 prospects Mick Abel and Eduardo Tait.
In a recent appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast, MLB insider Robert Murray also confirmed the Mariners nearly traded for fourth-year veteran.
"They added Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez and they almost got Jhoan Duran," Murray said on the podcast. "There was at one point that morning that he was traded that I thought he was gonna be in Seattle. But they ended up getting the two sluggers, and both of them have been very good since coming to Seattle."
Ferguson has been stellar since Seattle dealt for him. He's made three appearances and hasn't allowed a run or a hit and has struck out one batter in 2.2 innings pitched, but the addition of Duran would have also been a big boost to the club.
Duran has posted a 1.93 ERA this season in 51 outings with Minnesota and Philadelphia. He's fanned 54 batters in 51.1 innings pitched.
