Here's How Much Money the Seattle Mariners Are Worth in 2025
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly worth $2.2 billion entering the 2025 season, according to a new report from Forbes.
That makes the Mariners the 13th-most valuable franchise in baseball, behind the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.
This figure will likely anger Mariners fans who want to see the M's invest more in the team's overall roster. The Mariners are the 13th-most valuable franchise but have the 18th-highest payroll in the league, per Spotrac.
Entering the offseason, the Mariners claimed they only had $15-20 million to spend on players, which led to them bringing in only Donovan Solano and Jorge Polanco. They sat out free agency at large, letting big names like Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso and Juan Soto go by untalked to.
However, perhaps the M's built up some goodwill on Tuesday, with the news that they are finalizing a six-year contract with superstar catcher Cal Raleigh. That deal is said to be worth $105 million, though there's a vesting option for a seventh year.
Raleigh led all catchers with 34 homers and 100 RBIs last season. He was a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger at catcher and also won the Platinum Glove Award.
The M's will open up the regular season on Thursday night against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert pitches against Luis Severino.
