Here's How Seattle Mariners' George Kirby Fared in Second Rehab Start
Pitching for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday night, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby lasted three innings, throwing 54 pitches, an improvement from the 42 he threw in his first rehab start last Sunday.
In total, Kirby gave up three runs on four hits against the Sacramento River Cats. He surrendered two walks and had five strikeouts. The @MiLBMariners account reports he was throwing between 95-97 MPH. He threw 36 of his 54 pitches for strikes.
Kirby is expected to make one more rehab start before joining the M's rotation, and presumably, the team would like to see him get to at least 65-70 pitches before he gets back to Seattle. He's been recovering from shoulder inflammation that shut him down on March 7 during spring training.
Getting Kirby back will be extremely beneficial for Seattle, who is also out All-Star Logan Gilbert. Seattle hopes to get him back sometime in early to mid-June.
An All-Star in 2023, Kirby is 35-26 lifetime with a 3.43 ERA. He went 14-11 a season ago.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday on the heels of a two-game losing streak. Having seen their nine consecutive series win streak end on Saturday, they'll try to avoid the sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays.
First pitch will come up at 1:10 p.m. PT as Bryce Miller will look to right the ship on the mound. He'll be opposed by the newly-signed Jose Urena.
The Mariners will start a new series with the New York Yankees on Monday night at T-Mobile Park.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about how he's trying to enjoy the M's success, rather than be cynical about it. Furthermore, he discusses the issues with Bryce Miller's mechanics and has some fun talking about the "Marine Layer" podcast guys throwing out the first pitch at the Everett AquaSox game this week. And, we talk with Rob Bradford of "Baseball isn't Boring" about his recent discussion with Jerry Dipoto on the state of the M's. CLICK HERE:
MAKE A RUN AT DEVERS?: Rafael Devers is disgruntled with his situation in Boston, so could the Mariners swoop in? We examine the odds. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's UP WITH BRYCE? Bryce Miller has struggled so far this season, and we think we've found a mechanical flaw. What's our thought? CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.