MLB Insider Believes All-Star First Baseman Could be Key For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have been reported to be one of the most aggressive teams in the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and many analysts think that's what they'll need to do to make a legitimate push in the playoffs.
In a recent appearance on the Bump & Stacy show on Seattle Sports 710, The Athletic's Jim Bowden said the Mariners should be "100% pedal to the metal" at the deadline.
Seattle has been reported to be targeting corner infielders, and Bowden believes one of those potential targets could be the difference-maker for the Mariners.
"I want to take advantage of this window that has the starting pitcher and the closer that can run the table in October," Bowden said. " ... I look at the Seattle Mariners and I say to myself, 'go get one big bat. Get to the playoffs as a Wild Card team,' which I think they will. And then you can run the table. If you make a trade for Josh Naylor, and you put Josh Naylor at first base in this lineup and put him in between (Julio Rodriguez) and Cal Raleigh in this lineup, you're going to score enough runs and get there and let this pitching staff do their thing."
The Mariners were reported to be interested in acquiring Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians in the offseason. Cleveland opted to deal Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks instead.
Entering Thursday, Naylor has scored 44 times in 83 games and has hit 18 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs with 58 RBIs. He's slashed .296/.357/.465 with an .822 OPS. He's under contract through the rest of the season and will be an unrestricted free agent the next offseason.
