Seattle Mariners Infielder Cole Young Sets Franchise History Against New York Yankees
The Seattle Mariners entered Thursday coming off two disappointing losses to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The Mariners dropped the first two games by scored of 10-3 and 9-6.
It hasn't been a good series for the club so far, but Wednesday marked a monumental night for Cole Young.
Seattle's rookie second baseman Cole Young hit a two-run home run to right field in the team's loss against New York on Wednesday. It was the first major league homer the 2022 first-round pick. His blast resulted in the eventual final of 9-6.
According to pregame notes shared by Mariners PR, Young became the fourth Mariners player in franchise history to hit his first career home run at Yankee Stadium. Brice Turang did it April 20, 1994; Lee Tinsley did it July 21, 1993; and Ivan Calderon did it Aug. 14, 1984. Young became the first player to do it at the new Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009.
Young made his major league debut May 31. He's scored 10 times in 32 games and has hit four doubles and a homer with nine RBIs. He's slashed .234/.278/.299 with a .577 OPS.
Young entered the season as one of the Mariners' nine top 100 prospects. Seattle views him as its second baseman of the future and he's been receiving a long runway to prove that viewpoint correct.
Young has been getting closer and closer to that first homer for the last few weeks. He had several long-hit fly balls during 10-game road trip against the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers that missed going over the fence by just several feet.
