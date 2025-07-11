Seattle Mariners Collapse, Fall Out of Playoffs in 6-5 Loss to New York Yankees
The Seattle Mariners were up 5-0 going into the eighth inning and needed just six outs to avoid a sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees on Thursday at Yankee Stadium. The Mariners couldn't close the deal and lost 6-5 in extra innings. Seattle fell to 48-45 on the season, moved seven games behind the idle Houston Astros in the American League West and are now one game behind the Boston Red Sox for the final AL Wild Card spot.
"It's quiet (in the clubhouse)," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Like I said, it's just a tough way to lose. It's tough to get walked-off in this ball park. We got to regroup, which we do, and we got to come out tomorrow ready to go in Detroit."
Defending AL MVP Aaron Judge hit a bases loaded, RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th to deliver the victory to the Yankees. Anthony Volpe, who scored the walk-off run, narrowly avoided a tag at home plate from Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh.
New York's comeback erased what was perhaps the best start of Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo's career.
The third-year hurler, who was named an All-Star for the first time Sunday, reaffirmed he belonged at the Midsummer Classic against the Yankees. He pitched 7.1 innings, struck out five, walked two and allowed two earned runs on two hits. He carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, but allowed an RBI sacrifice fly to Austin Wells before he was pulled. He was dinged for his second earned run on a two-run home run allowed by reliever Matt Brash to Giancarlo Stanton.
The M's lead down to 5-3 after the eighth inning.
The Mariners supported Woo through the first seven innings. Cole Young hit an RBI single in the top of the second, Miles Mastrobuoni hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth and Jorge Polanco hit his second home run in as many games — a three-run shot to right field.
The Yankees erased Seattle's lead entirely in the bottom of the ninth. New York loaded the bases with two outs against All-Star closer Andres Munoz. Wells hit a two-run single that tied the game 5-5 and sent it to the 10th.
The Mariners stranded Cal Raleigh at third, which set up New York for their eventual walk-off situation in the bottom of the 10th.
Seattle will have one more series before the All-Star break against the team with the best record in baseball, the Detroit Tigers. Game 1 between the two teams will be played on Apple TV+ at 4:10 p.m. PT on Friday. Luis Castillo will start for the Mariners and defending AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will pitch for the Tigers.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MLB INSIDER BELIEVES FIRST BASEMAN COULD BE KEY FOR MARINERS: In a recent appearance on Seattle Sports, The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared his opinion that Josh Naylor could be the difference maker for the Mariners this season. CLICK HERE
COLE YOUNG MAKES FRANCHISE HISTORY AGAINST YANKEES: The rookie second baseman joined a small group of Mariners hitters to accomplish a career first against the Yankees. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RELIEVER COLLIN SNIDER IMPRESSING ON REHAB ASSIGNMENT: The fourth-year Mariners right-hander has made two appearances with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers while recovering from a flexor strain. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.