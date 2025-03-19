Here's the Latest Update on Seattle Mariners Outfielder Julio Rodriguez
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is back at the team's spring training complex after battling illness the last few days.
Scratched on Monday because of sickness, Rodriguez didn't play Tuesday and is out of the lineup again on Wednesday.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times:
Julio Rodriguez is at the complex and hitting in the cage. No reason to push him too hard after being ill the last few days. With minor league games going, he can alway get extra at-bats if he wants
Divish is right. With Opening Day just eight days away, there is no reason to rush Rodriguez, who is the face of the franchise. Furthermore, new manager Dan Wilson has pointed to minor league games as a way to get extra work in, so Rodriguez does have that option. Those minor league games will often allow a player a chance to lead off each inning if they want to, rather than just hitting when a specific spot in the order pops up.
Rodriguez, a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, is coming off a down year that saw him hit .273 with 20 homers and 24 steals. He battled inconsistency, a slow start and an ankle injury but appears to be ready for a big year in 2025.
He's hitting .229 this spring with three homers and 11 RBI. He's also stolen a bag and has a .834 OPS.
The Mariners will open the season at home on March 27 against the Athletics. Logan Gilbert will pitch vs. Luis Severino.
