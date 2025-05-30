Here's What Manager Dan Wilson Had to Say About Julio Rodriguez's Injury For Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodriguez stayed in the game on Thursday night after being hit in the hand, but that doesn't mean there is not some concern moving forward.
In the bottom of the eighth inning with the score tied at 2-2, Rodriguez took a 95 mph fastball to the right hand. After consultation with trainers, he stayed in and even took another at-bat in the 10th inning, grounding into a double play as the Seattle Mariners lost 9-3 against the Washington Nationals.
After the game, manager Dan Wilson had the following to say, per Circling Seattle Sports:
"Seemed okay, we'll obviously check it up tomorrow. He was able to at least get through this one, and we'll see
what happens in the morning."
#Mariners manager Dan Wilson on Julio Rodríguez and how he's doing after being hit by a pitch on the hand.
That's a good initial diagnosis, but we will have to see if Rodriguez reports swelling on Friday or if there are X-rays taken. It goes without saying that the Mariners can ill-afford to lose Rodriguez, especially with the offense in the midst of a dire May that has seen them regress off an excellent March/April.
Out to a better-than-usual start, Rodriguez is hitting .235 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs. He's got seven stolen bases and a 114 OPS+.
Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with 90 homers and 93 steals. He's a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger.
The Mariners will play against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. PT.
