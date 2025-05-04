Here's What Matt Brash Had to Say After First Seattle Mariners Outing on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in Arlington to take the second consecutive game from their division rivals. With the win, Seattle is now 5-0 against Texas this season and 11-3 within the American League West. They've won eight consecutive series, which is their best streak since 2022.
The Mariners are 20-12 overall and lead the division by 3.0 games entering play on Sunday.
While the win was the most important part of Saturday's game, the best moment of the game belonged to reliever Matt Brash, who made his first appearance since 2023. Brash missed all of last season with Tommy John surgery and spent the first month on the injured list this year, but he came back to fire a scoreless inning. He struck out Adolis Garcia and induced an inning-ending double play from Josh Jung.
After the inning was over, he received support from his teammates in the dugout.
After the game was over, Brash spoke to the media, but he focused on the team success rather than his own journey. Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
“Everyone gets along so well here,” Brash said. “The offense is rolling. Pitchers are doing their thing. Everyone’s just on the same page and we’re going out and playing for each other. We’re getting blowout wins; we’re getting wins like these that are a little more grindy and moving guys over and getting big hits.
“When we’re doing that we’re dangerous, and I think everyone can see that.”
Seattle will finish out the series with Texas on Sunday morning at 11:35 a.m. PT. The M's will send Logan Evans to the mound against former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.
The Mariners will then start a three-game series with the Athletics in West Sacramento on Monday night.
