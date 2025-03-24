Here's What Mitch Haniger Had to Say After Surprising Seattle Mariners Release on Sunday
The Seattle Mariners made the surprising decision to release former All-Star outfielder Mitch Haniger on Sunday.
Haniger, 34, has appeared in part of eight major league seasons, including six with the Mariners. A former All-Star (2018), Haniger is beloved by fans and he helped usher in a new era of M's baseball when he arrived in 2017.
However, his body often betrayed him. He played just 63 games in 2019 and then missed all of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He played only 57 games in 2022 and 61 in 2023 for the San Francisco Giants. Though he played in 121 games for the Mariners in 2024, he hit just .208 with 12 homers and 44 RBI. There were questions about his bat speed, power and overall athleticism.
All that said, when he was right, he was special to watch. Haniger hit 26 homers in that 2018 season, producing a 6.5 WAR. He hit 39 homers and drove in 100 runs for the M's in 2021 as they came painfully close to a playoff berth.
The Mariners will still owe him $15.5 million this season. As the release was made public, here's what Haniger had to say via a press release:
“Putting on a Mariners uniform and playing at T-Mobile Park is something I’ll cherish forever,”Mitch Haniger said. “To our fans, my teammates, and everyone a part of this organization, thank you for embracing my family and me. We have so many great memories to look back on.”
The Mariners will open up the regular season on March 27 at home against the Athletics. This release opens the path for Rowdy Tellez and Miles Mastrobuoni to be on the Opening Day roster.
Haniger is a free agent and will look for his next opportunity.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Buster Olney interview from Thursday. Why are some people so down on Rowdy Tellez being a member of the M's, and can the Nintendo partnership help the Mariners get back into the Japanese market? CLICK HERE:
GREAT STORY on ROWDY: Buster Olney of ESPN shared a great story on Rowdy Tellez, who appears primed to make the M's roster for Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
HUGE RELIEF FOR ROBLES: Victor Robles, hit by a pitch on Saturday, has negative X-rays on his hand. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.