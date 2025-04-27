Here's What Logan Gilbert Had to Say About His Elbow Injury and Trip to Injured List
The Seattle Mariners got some good-ish news on Saturday afternoon regarding ace pitcher Logan Gilbert.
The righty, who made the All-Star Game in 2024, left Friday's game early with "right forearm tightness." An MRI revealed he has a Grade 1 flexor strain. The team will shut him down for two weeks and then re-evaluate him.
After the MRI diagnosis, Gilbert seemed optimistic, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Logan Gilbert said his MRI today revealed “relative” good news:
“Just confirmation. I would have been really surprised if it was something really bad, but you never really know … Even today, like I feel better today already than I did yesterday.”
Gilbert, 27, was out to a solid start in 2025. He's 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA through six starts. He's struck out 44 batters in 30.1 innings. This is Gilbert's first trip to the injured list since making his major league debut in 2021. He led baseball in innings pitched last season at 208.2
In his place, the Mariners will bring up their No. 10 pitching prospect, Logan Evans. He'll make his major league debut on Sunday against the Miami Marlins.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 15-12 overall and tied for first place in the American League West with the Texas Rangers. Looking for their sixth straight series win, Seattle will have a tough opponent in Miami's Max Meyer.
The former first-round pick in the MLB Draft, Meyer is 2-2 with a 2.10 ERA. He's coming off a game where he just struck out 14.
First pitch is 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win in Boston, a milestone for Julio Rodriguez, the offensive resurgence and much more, including Dylan Moore's new approach at the plate. Curtis Rogers, the pre and postgame show host on Seattle Sports 710 stops by. CLICK HERE:
WS BOUND? Buster Olney of ESPN certainly had fans excited when he mentioned Mariners and World Series in the same sentence. CLICK HERE:
ROSTER SHIFTING: In the wake of the Logan Gilbert IL news, the Mariners have made multiple roster moves. Who's in and who's out? CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.